Ceremony of Remembrance for Henry Pratt Shooting

Ceremony of Remembrance

It’s been one year since the Henry Pratt Company shooting in Aurora, which took five innocent lives and injured five officers.

Today, the community came together at the Aurora Historical Society’s Ceremony of Remembrance.

“We will always remember those who lost their lives, their families, those first responders who put the well-being of others ahead of their own personal safety and the outpouring of love and support from this community and beyond,” said Aurora Deputy Mayor, Chuck Nelson.

Historical Society Exhibit

The Historical Society also created an exhibit, February 15: One Year Later.

In the display – the five crosses created by Aaurora resident, Greg Zanis, for those who died that day.

The exhibit is also filled with memorabilia left at the Pratt Factory gates and many letters, posters, and cards for the Aurora Police Department.

Community Support

Some community members even penned their own cards to the victims’ families.

“Your angel is now an angel with the angels, and I said he’s with his Heavenly Father, and then I said God Bless all of you,” said Bonnie Riescr.

It was an emotional day, but everyone was able to make it through – together.

“We’re still a community that’s together, that we look out for each other. We’re strong, but at the same time united,” said Caisildo Cuevaz.

The exhibit will be on display until February 29.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ and Christina Canizal report.