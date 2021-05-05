Centennial Beach to Open May 29

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centennial Beach will open for the 2021 summer season on May 29 – Memorial Day Weekend.

Centennial Beach Guidance

The Naperville Park District received updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health today for Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan. Mitigations required by IDPH or in response to their guidance include:

Maximum 50% capacity

Only Naperville residents can purchase season memberships

Members and daily admission guests are required to make an online reservation prior to their visit

All visitors are required to sit in designated seating zones

Both residents and nonresidents are able to purchase daily admission passes.

More Information Coming

The park district will release more information on how to complete a reservation and further guidelines for visiting the beach the week of May 17 on the Centennial Beach website. As the state’s COVID-19 metrics change and Illinois moves to new phases of its plan, the beach’s rules could also change.

Season memberships are now available to Naperville residents, with a discount for those who purchase prior to opening day.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.