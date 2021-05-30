Centennial Beach Reopens After a Year

Even though it was a chilly opening day, some braved the cooler weather for some fun in the sun.

Reopening After a Year

Centennial Beach has reopened today for the first time in a year. Last year it was closed for the whole season because of the pandemic.

“It was very sad and very disappointing for us, for myself, my staff that we weren’t able to be open. So being able to open this year it was such a relief,” said Jackie Gonzalez who is the aquatics manager at the Naperville Park District. “Everyone keeps thanking us that we opened and that they’d missed us last summer. So everyone’s just been so happy and excited.”

“It’s just an amazing experience to be back in the water. We didn’t think it would happen today, given the weather and just walking through those gates brought back a lot of great memories,” said Naperville resident Don Weing.

“This is a big part of our lives. It’s a big part of summer but it’s also – we come here to see our friends. To get back in the water, to enjoy being outside especially after last summer,” said Naperville resident Mark Quinn. “To be back here in what we call the sacred waters of Centennial Beach.”

“Even myself, someone who works tirelessly to get better at competitive video games, I have to come outside and get some fresh air and to have fun so it’s a great feeling,” said Will.

“I really just love being her so I was super, super excited when I heard it was opening, I was counting it down so the second I got here I was so happy,” said Luke.

Seating and Admission

Under IDPH’s aquatics guidelines for the bridge phase, the swim spot is required to have designated zones for patron seating. Centennial Beach is open to both residents and nonresidents. Visitors can purchase a season membership or daily pass.

Saying hello to swimming season, with a splash.

