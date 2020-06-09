Centennial Beach Cancels 2020 Season

The Naperville Park District announced that Centennial Beach will not be able to open for the 2020 summer season. The DuPage County Health Department informed the park district that it will not issue a permit for Centennial Beach operations during Phase 3 of the Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.

The park district had previously hoped to reopen the Beach on Father’s Day.

Beaches Not Approved in Phase 3

The Phase 3 guidelines allow for swimming facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to open for lap swimming, diving, swimming lessons, swim team practices, and therapy pool use. However, water parks and bathing beaches are not to be opened in Phase 3. Centennial Beach is classified as a beach and is licensed as such by the state and county.

At this time swimming facility guidance has not been issued for Phase 4, and it is unknown when those guidelines will be issued. But even if Centennial Beach did receive approval to open in Phase 4, it would not leave enough time to train the staff, fill the quarry with water and prepare to open before mid-July.

Since opening in 1931, this is the first year on record that Centennial Beach will be closed for the entire season.

Refunds and Other Beach Classes

Individuals who purchased a 2020 Beach pass will receive a refund. Although the water will remain closed this summer, Centennial Beach will host Naperville Park District group fitness classes, such as Outdoor Beach Yoga, in the grass and sand areas. Registration for these classes is currently available online.

The splash pad at the new 95th Street Community Plaza, originally scheduled for a grand opening this summer, also is unable to open under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan. The Park District is awaiting guidance from IDPH on the operation of splash pads under Phase 4.

Naperville News 17’s Justin Cornwell reports.