Centennial Beach is pushing back their opening day, hoping for a Father’s Day weekend kick-off to the beach fun.

Delayed Opening:

The beach in downtown Naperville normally opens the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but with the stay-at-home order in effect, the Naperville Park District has decided to change the opening date to June 20.

“There are too many variables right now in light of the COVID-19 pandemic for us to reasonably say that it will be business as usual come Memorial Day weekend,” said Ray McGury, executive director of the Naperville Park District. “Our primary focus at the beach is about safety and this current situation just adds another layer of safety-related concerns to be addressed.”

Public Pool Safety

Even though Centennial Bach could be open in June, that does not mean there will be no precautions taken for public safety. The Park District is currently gathering information and guidelines from public health organizations about aquatic safety this summer.

Cleaning and Training

Annual cleaning and maintenance is still happening even if the pool ends up not opening this summer, and staff training has been pushed back from April to May.

Learn More

For more information about the Centennial Beach 2020 season, you can go to their website centennialbeach.org or the Park District’s COVID-19 webpage at napervilleparks.org/coronavirus which has regular updates regarding the Park District’s operations and events.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!