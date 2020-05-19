Celebrating the Class of 2020

Yesterday, seniors from Naperville North and Naperville Central were able to celebrate their senior year virtually with commemorative programs.

Both of the schools’ graduations were postponed due to COVID-19, but that didn’t mean their schools weren’t going to acknowledge their achievements and accomplishments over the past four years.

Naperville North

Naperville North’s Salute to Seniors started out with a speech from Principal Stephanie Posey.

“You are quite simply the most amazing role models for the rest of the Huskies and in good and tough times. You will be remembered for many incredible reasons: state championships, awards for academics, service to others,” said principal Posey. “But your legacy will be the grace and poise you exhibited as you weathered this unpredicted end to your senior year. You will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m proud of you.”

The celebration video also featured encouraging messages from students and teachers, student performances, and the full list of names of the graduating class of 2020.

And to end the festivities, a special tribute video to all the seniors.

Naperville Central

Naperville Central’s Class of 2020 Commemorative Program kicked it off with performances from the winter assembly and then began with teacher, student, and staff speakers.

Principal William Wiesbrook gave a statement of commemoration.

“This virtual program is here for you to remember and pay tribute to your time at Naperville Central High School,” said Principal Wiesbrook. “Remember your time as a Redhawk and that you will always be a Redhawk. Best wishes, go Redhawks!”

The celebration video also featured student performances, the best of Hawk TV’s Cole in the Café, a TikTok video, and ended with a special montage of the graduating classes’ best memories and even photos of people who donned their cap and gown.

The community also helped celebrate the Class of 2020 by ringing bells at 6:45 p.m. yesterday, and even the Carillon rung for our seniors.

In-Person Graduation Plan

Both schools plan to hold their in-person commencement ceremonies on July 19.

Congratulations Class of 2020!

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.