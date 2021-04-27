CDC Releases New Mask Guidance for Fully-Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control issued new nationwide mask-wearing guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals today.

“Over the past year, we have spent a lot of time telling Americans what they cannot do, what they should not do,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at the press briefing. “Today, I’m going to tell you some of the things you can do if you are fully vaccinated.”

What’s New for Fully-Vaccinated People?

Those who are fully-vaccinated are now free to unmask outdoors doing activities like walking, running, or biking, and at small gatherings or while dining outside with members of other households.

It’s still recommended that fully-vaccinated people wear a mask at large outdoor gatherings and indoor gatherings. The CDC did not define a large outdoor event at its press conference, but they offered sporting events and concerts as examples.

“Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe,” said Dr. Walensky. “However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present. We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved.”

Those who are not fully-vaccinated should still mask up at all gatherings with people from other households.

Vaccines Work, But Aren’t Perfect

The CDC also reminded people the vaccines are very effective against transmission of COVID-19, but not perfectly effective. Even fully-vaccinated people stand a small risk of contracting the virus.

A person is considered fully-vaccinated two weeks after their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or a different two-shot vaccine.

