Casey’s Food Ukraine Donations | College of DuPage Tuition Increase | Naperville Library New Logo

Casey’s Food Ukraine Donations

Casey’s Food at 124 W Gartner Road in Naperville is raising funds in support of emergency medical relief in Ukraine. Customers will be asked at checkout if they wish to donate a dollar or more to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, which is operating an emergency field hospital in Lviv and several clinics in southern Ukraine. The organization is also partnering with churches throughout Ukraine and Moldova to distribute relief items. Online customers of Casey’s can also donate within their cart upon checkout. Casey’s will match up to $10,000 in donations raised by the end of April.

College of DuPage Tuition Increase

After a tuition freeze for the current academic year, College of DuPage (COD) will raise its per credit hour rates beginning in the fall. The sticker price will increase by two dollars per credit hour for a total cost of $140 per hour for in-district students and $327 for out of district students. The increase is intended to help cover a budget shortfall that is in part due to a three percent projected drop in enrollment in the coming academic year. The COD board will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget before a final vote in June.

New Naperville Library Logo

Naperville Public Library unveiled a new logo, composed of three banners in purple, green and orange, wrapped around an invisible column, to reflect a “staircase of knowledge.” The purple is for wisdom and imagination, the green for stability and harmony, and the orange for creativity and enthusiasm. The banners, which resemble the letter “N,” also correspond to the library’s three branches: Nichols, Naper Boulevard, and Ninety-Fifth Street. The library will have special giveaways and contests all week to celebrate and is inviting members to swap out their old library cards for new, rebranded ones.

Legendary North Central Coach Retires

After 39 years on the men’s track and cross country coaching staff at North Central College, Frank Gramarosso announced that he will retire at the end of the school year and completion of the outdoor track and field season. During his tenure the Cardinals men have won 25 NCAA Division III championships, the most recent five coming with Gramarosso as head coach. His partnership with Al Carius, who moved into semi-retirement in 2020, saw the Cardinals win 88 conference championships across cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field. Gramarosso was inducted into the North Central Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012 and is also a member of the Illinois Track & Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame and Northern Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaching Association Hall of Fame.