Carillon Creates Chimes To-Go for New Year’s Eve

The traditional Countdown at the Carillon event hosted by the Naperville Park District at the Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower will not be taking place this year, due to the pandemic.

Pre-recorded Carillon Chimes

For those who still wish to hear the midnight music of the bells, City Carillonneur Tim Sleep recently recorded a video of the Carillon bell chimes of “Big Joe” striking midnight, followed by the bells playing “Auld Lang Syne.”

“We want to provide a way for people to continue the community tradition of marking the New Year with the Carillon bells, even when they cannot gather in a large crowd,” explained Sleep.

The video can be viewed here and also will be posted on the NaperParks and Millennium Carillon Facebook pages.

Carillon Live Concert After Midnight

Although the Countdown at the Carillon has been canceled, a different New Year’s event at the Carillon will continue on this year.

Another Millennium Carillon tradition is to play a live concert immediately after midnight. This year, Tim Sleep will once again play the traditional live concert immediately after midnight. Songs include the likes of “Try to Remember,” “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” along with some Scott Joplin Piano Rags and a few Viennese waltzes.

“Since the Carillon can be heard on both sides of the river and in the adjacent parking lots there is plenty of room for people to responsibly social distance if they want to come to the Carillon at midnight,” said Sleep.

