Car Crash at Mill and Diehl, No Life-Threatening Injuries

Car Crash at Mill and Diehl

The Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Fire Department responded to a car crash in the area of Mill Street and Diehl Road involving some injuries, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

What Happened?

On November 13 at around 3:11 p.m., both departments responded to the crash. A 29-year-old Chicago man driving a 2008 black Audi, collided with a silver 2008 Buick driven by an 18-year-old Naperville man. According to police, the driver of the Audi was turning left from westbound Diehl to go south on Mill, but did not yield to the Buick that was traveling eastbound on Diehl.

The driver of the Buick was thrown from the car and transported to Edward Hospital. At this time, police said he has no life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi was cited for failure to yield while turning left. Police said the crash also caused damage to an uninvolved car and a nearby building.

Mill Street and Diehl Road were closed for around three hours, with roads reopening at 6:32 p.m.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-305-5477.