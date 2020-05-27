Cantigny Park Limited Reopen On June 1

Cantigny Park in Wheaton will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, June 1.

Members Only For Now

Cantigny Park members and Honor Club members will have grounds-only access to the park. Hours have been set from 9am to 6pm, seven days a week. Daily visitation will be capped during the first period of reopening, to ensure public safety.

General Public Opening for Early Summer

Cantigny Park expects to open to the general public at a later time, defined in its announcement as “early summer”.

From the press release:

Cantigny believes a gradual or “phased” reopening best serves the health and safety of visitors. The park is implementing heightened cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. While face coverings are not required outside, all visitors must wear a mask when using park restrooms.

Only Grounds Open

In this first phase of reopening, the park will only make its gardens and grounds accessible. The Visitors Center, McCormick House and the First Division Museum will remain closed – though restrooms at the Visitors Center will be open.

Food and beverage options will also remain unavailable.

Programs Postponed or Canceled

Park programs and events have been canceled, postponed or moved only through July.

For more information you can visit Cantigny Park online at Cantigny.org.

About Cantigny

About the park, from its website:

Cantigny Park, part of the Chicago-based Robert R. McCormick Foundation, is the 500-acre Wheaton estate of Robert R. McCormick (1880-1955), long-time editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. It is home to the McCormick House, First Division Museum, display gardens, picnic grounds, walking trails and a Visitors Center with banquet and dining facilities. More information, including hours, directions and upcoming events is online at Cantigny.org. Cantigny Golf, adjacent to the park, features a 27-hole championship golf course, full-service clubhouse, Cantigny Golf Academy and the 9-hole Cantigny Youth Links. For more information, visit CantignyGolf.com.

Naperville News 17’s Kevin Jackman reports.