Naperville City Council will convene Tuesday, August 18 with a variety of topics for discussion on the agenda.

Cannabis Zoning

At the most recent council meeting, the group heard the first reading of an ordinance that would establish zoning standards for adult-use cannabis stores. Several public speakers and council members weighed in on the issue. No specific direction was given to city staff to change the ordinance they proposed, but there was discussion of increasing the distance between dispensaries. The agenda item states that requirement can be altered on the dais without delaying the ordinance. Other aspects of the ordinance include:

Both medical and adult-use dispensaries will be permitted by right in B2, B3, HS, I, ORI and RD zoning districts, meaning a public hearing is not necessary each time a dispensary wishes to open in one of these districts.

A 1,000-foot separation requirement between dispensaries and primary/secondary schools. Daycares are excluded from this requirement.

A 250-foot separation requirement between dispensaries and residentially-zoned property.

A maximum of three medical and/or adult-use dispensaries

A 1,500-foot separation requirement between dispensaries.

Council also discussed potentially changing the operating hours restrictions for potential dispensaries.

Little Friends

Little Friends has agreed to accept a $450,000 incentive from the City of Naperville to sell its property while preserving the Kroehler Mansion. According to the agenda item, an agreement preventing the mansion from being taken down or removed without city permission will be added to the sale agreement for the property. Little Friends plans on moving to its new property on August 24.

The incentive was originally set at $562,000, but was reduced after reevaluation.

Short-Term Rentals

After the previous meetings discussion on short-term rental properties like Airbnb and VRBO, city staff has prepared two ordinances for council to consider. The first would outlaw short-term rentals from operating within the city limits. The second would allow these rentals to operate, but would require they register with the city, set a maximum occupancy of 10 or fewer depending on the number of bedrooms, require the owner of the property to rent it out rather than a third party, be respectful of the neighborhood, and prohibit the property be advertised as a place for parties. The discussion on this topic began after there were several complaints against rental properties in Naperville this year.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and begins at 7 p.m. It can be viewed through the city’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.