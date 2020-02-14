Public officials hosted a cannabis town hall to go over some of the drawbacks of legalizing recreational marijuana sales within Naperville city limits.

Cannabis Town Hall

Members of the public braved the winter weather to attend the event at the 95th Street Library. Naperville City Councilwoman Patty Gustin and Will County Board Member Julie Berkowicz organized the town hall ahead of a non-binding citywide referendum on whether cannabis sales should be allowed in Naperville.

“It’s important to provide information to the public as to what this referendum is about, how it might affect our community, what choices they have with respect to it, and that it’s important for them to come out and vote,” said Councilwoman Gustin.

Featured Speakers

The event also featured speakers from the Naperville Police Department, Detective Rich Wistocki, Will County Health Department Executive Director Susan Olenek, and KidsMatter CEO Kamala Martinez.

They went over the economic and social impacts of legalized recreational cannabis as well as other topics.

The referendum will be included on ballots for the March 17 primary election.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!