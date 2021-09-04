Canine Frisbee World Championship Back for Labor Day Weekend

Canine Frisbee World Championship

The Ashley Whippet Invitational Competition is back in Naperville for Labor Day weekend. The Canine Frisbee World Championship saw around 75 trainers and their canine friends today. Their skills were put to the test in two areas – toss & catch and freestyle.

How it Started

The competition first started thanks to Alex Stein and his dog, Ashley. After unsuccessful attempts to make Canine Frisbee an official act, Stein jumped onto the field of Dodger Stadium without permission in 1974. He was later arrested, but their tricks made an impression on the crowd – and an important executive.

“A security guy goes ‘hey who’s the guy with the dog?’ and I waved. And he said come over here and he hands a business card to me through the bars,” said Stein. “I look at it and it’s got the LA Ramblers logo on the top of the card, and the middle of the card it had his name, and underneath his name it said ‘half time coordinator’ and I just go yes!”

Stein and Ashley did multiple half time shows, which eventually led to the first Canine Frisbee World Championship in 1975. And the sport is still going strong. “The sport is still growing. It’s amazing,” said Stein.

Spectators Welcome Tomorrow

Spectators are welcome to stop by Nike Sports Complex tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to see which man and canine duo will be crowned this year’s champs.

