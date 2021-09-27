Candidates for DuPage County Chairman Emerge

The field of candidates throwing their name in the ring to become the next DuPage County Board chairman is forming.

A little more than a week after DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, several potential successors have emerged to replace the long-time Republican.

Greg Hart

Among the first to announce their intent to run was DuPage County Board member Greg Hart, R-Hinsdale. Hart recently launched a campaign video. He said he hopes to position himself as a reform-minded and next generation leader. “We need a check on politicians who spend first and ask questions later and, as County Chairman, I intend to hold out-of-touch and self-interested politicians accountable,” Hart said in a statement.

Liz Chaplin

DuPage County Board member Liz Chaplin, D-Downers Grove, took to social media to announce her campaign intentions. Chaplin is among the longest serving Democrats on the county board, having held her seat long before the blue wave took hold in the 2020 election. She is now vying for a seat long held by Republicans after years of being the lone Democrat representing the county board.

Pete DiCianni

DuPage County Board member Pete DiCianni, R-Elmhurst, also announced plans to make a run for the chairman seat. DiCianni has more than a decade of public service experience to the county as a board member and the city of Elmhurst as mayor. He touts his track record for championing causes related to public safety, health care and public education.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

