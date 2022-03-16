Candidates File For June Primary Election, With Many Races Uncontested

The full list of candidates for DuPage and Will County offices for the June 28 general primary election is in, as yesterday marked the last day to file for a spot on the ballot.

DuPage County Board Chairman

With current DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin not seeking reelection, the field is now open for some new contenders. Deb Conroy will run unopposed on the Democratic ticket, while candidates Pete DiCianni and Greg Hart will face off for the Republican slot.

That’s the only countywide race within DuPage and Will counties that will be contested in the primary.

DuPage County Races

For DuPage County Clerk, incumbent Democrat Jean Kaczmarek will run unopposed in the primary, as will the sole Republican candidate, Evelyn Sanguinetti. For the county treasurer position, incumbent Gwen Henry is the lone Republican candidate and Don Potoczny the only Democrat.

Republican James Mendrick is the sole candidate running for the county sheriff position, which he currently holds.

All seats on the DuPage County Board will be up for election this year, due to redrawing of the district map.

For the three open District 5 seats, incumbents Amy Chavez, Sadia Covert, and Dawn DeSart will be on the Democratic ticket. On the Republican ticket for those slots will be Richard Janor, Janice Marie Anderson, and Patty Gustin.

All of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County seats are also up for election in 2022. Running for Forest Preserve President are incumbent Daniel Hebreard on the Democrat ticket and Robert Schillerstrom on the Republican ticket.

For the DuPage Forest Preserve District Board, in District 5 it will be incumbent Barb O’Meara on the Democratic ticket and Elizabeth Folk Van Arsdell on the Republican ticket.

Will County Races

Over in Will County, uncontested races abound as well. For Will County Clerk, it will be incumbent Lauren Staley Ferry as the sole Democrat. Republican Gretchen Fritz will be the lone candidate on her ticket.

For Will County Treasurer, it will be incumbent Democrat Tim Brophy running unopposed, as will be Republican Raj “Pi” Pillai. And for Will County Sheriff, on the Democrat side will be incumbent Mike Kelley, with Jim Reilly on the Republican ticket.

With Will County recently redrawing its district map, eliminating two districts from what had been a 13-district county, all seats there are also up for grabs. There will still be two seats per district, just under a new 11-district model.

Running for the two District 10 seats will be Vasavi Chakka and incumbent board member Julie Berkowitcz on the Republican ticket. The Democratic ticket will be filled by Khadija “D.J.” Sufi and incumbent board member Meta Mueller.

A full list of candidates for all races in Will and DuPage counties can be found on each county’s election website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

**note: Patty Gustin currently serves on the NCTV17 Board of Directors as one of the non-voting Naperville City Council representatives.

