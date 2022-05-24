Candace Parker Named One of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential

Time Magazine recently released its list of 100 most influential people in 2022. With a passage written by NBA legend and Chicago-native, Dwyane Wade, Naperville Central graduate Candace Parker was selected as one of the 100 on the list after a memorable year on and off the court.

Bringing a Championship Home to Chicago

Parker returned home to Illinois after signing with the Chicago Sky before the 2021 season after over a decade with the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sky went on to win the 2021 WNBA championship this past fall, the first ever title for the Sky and the second for Parker.

The former Redhawk star continues to make history for her hometown team, recently recording just the 12th triple-double in WNBA history after a 16 point, 13 rebound, 10 assist performance against the Washington Mystics. She became one of only three WNBA players to have multiple triple-doubles in their career. Throughout her illustrious career, she has earned a six All-Star selections, a WNBA MVP, and is an Olympic Gold Medalist.

Success Off the Court

A large part of the inclusion of Candace Parker on Time’s list is her work off the court as a commentator for NBA basketball games as well as the NCAA tournament. She also recently produced a documentary about Title IX and the importance of gender equality in athletics and beyond. She was also named the AP Female athlete of the year for 2021 after helping lead the Sky to the championship.

At 36-years old, the Naperville native still has plenty to give the game of basketball and the community as a whole.