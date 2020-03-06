Cancún Could Be Naperville’s New Sister City

The Naperville Sister Cities Commission has their sights set on a new sister city for Naperville.

Cancún, Mexico

The commission is hoping Cancún, Mexico could become Naperville’s next sister city.

“Our commission mission is to connect Naperville and its citizens to our global community by fostering centers of opportunity, expression, including art and culture, and economic bonds between people, communities, and businesses around the world,” said sister cities commissioner Lance Fuhrer at the most recent Naperville City Council meeting.

Joining Other Sister Cities

Cancún already has its own sister cities commission. Furthermore, Naperville has previously donated a decommissioned firetruck and ambulance to Cancún, so there’s already an established relationship.

Cancún would join Nitra, Slovakia and Pátzcuaro, Mexico, which became Naperville’s sister cities in 1993 and 2010, respectively.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!