Calvary Church Puts On Christmas Laser Lights Show

Calvary Christmas Laser Show

Calvary Church is offering a safe holiday celebration with its first outdoor laser lights show – Calvary Christmas Laser Show.

“This is a Christmas show done via lasers. And this is the story of Christmas on a dynamic approach of laser lights and sound done on the side of our building,” said Marty Sloan, lead pastor at Calvary Church. “Calvary Church has always done a significant Christmas experience for our community and church family and this year being so unique and not able to do stuff on the inside, we decided to come outside.

“And of course people are still in their cars so social distance is taking place in your own vehicle and it’s all done via radio station. And so people can come in and turn on the radio station and they can hear the music and they can watch the show. And this tells the story of Christmas, and Jesus, and what it means to all of us.”

Giving Hope

“We feel like the church is here to give hope and to give light. And Jesus came to give light to the world,” said Sloan. “It’s been a difficult year for many people and we want to be a place of hope so we decided to persevere through this year and share the story to bring some light into people’s life.”

The laser show is open to the public and will run everyday through December 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.