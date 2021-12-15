Calvary Church’s Christmas laser show is back for its second year, spreading holiday cheer with a dazzling high-tech twist, and a few new additions.

“We had great response last year, thousands of cars came through, and so we thought we’ll do it again. Obviously last year was a unique year with all the limitations on gatherings, but we thought it had a great response,” Calvary Church Lead Pastor Marty Sloan said. “We’ve also lengthened the show this year to be longer, and incorporate more elements, more words, more images. And so, just a great time to come together, easy in-easy out, simple for families with kids, and people to come and sit in their car and experience something that’s unique.”

Guests can come view the event for free, and won’t have to miss a thing, as the 10-minute, Christmas-themed, musical laser show runs on a continuous loop.

People can grab a complimentary candy cane on arrival, tune in to 92.9 FM, and watch the colors dance as they learn about Christmas.

It runs nightly through December 17, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Calvary Church’s east parking lot.

Welcoming Families

The church will decide whether to continue this tradition based on this year’s interest, but regardless, providing a welcoming way to celebrate Christmas is top priority.

“We are doing things to connect back to our community, and we are just saying don’t forget Calvary,” Sloan said. “We’re still here to take care of your families, we want to make you part of our family, so don’t forget that Calvary is here to help you celebrate Christmas.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

