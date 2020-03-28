Business Not As Usual

Local business are working together and getting creative to help each other stay in business through this unprecedented time.

“What you’ll find downtown is, it is very quiet. It’s a very different sight to see right now, you see a variety of restaurants that are offering takeout and curbside service,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Customer Carry Out

Some restaurants like Lazy Dog and Seoul Taco are offering meal packages that can feed a family and even include grocery items.

Services like these not only provide more options for customers, but also essential income for local businesses during a time of the stay-at-home order and social distancing.

“This is uncharted waters for our businesses. They were operating normally, and then all of a sudden the doors are closed so, everyone’s had to adapt. And it’s not easy for all businesses to adapt. Not all businesses have the ability, to work from home or take technology with them,” Said Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Small Cakes and Color Me Mine are offering decorating kits for order and pick up, to customize the cupcake or pottery of your choosing, all from the comfort of home.

Some businesses are teaming up to combine take-out food with fun activities. If you order carry out food at Egg Harbor Café, you can also purchase take home art supplies from Pinot’s Palette. Another way local businesses are getting creative to stay afloat.

“This is not something anybody plans for, this is not in anybody’s budget, and so to be able to punt and figure out, what makes sense financially while taking care of the community and your business and yourself, it’s overwhelming,” said Risvold.

Moving Online

Other places are moving online to reach customers. The Growing Place is holding Facebook live events, as well as offering online ordering for the first time.

Naperville businesses coming together and being innovative in these difficult times.

“Time will tell but we’re optimistic and we’ve got a strong team and family of businesses in downtown Naperville that are actively working now to really help each other out and to encourage people to really help these businesses and to buy their gift cards and working together hand-in-hand,” Said Wood.

If you’d like to see a list of businesses in Naperville that are open during this time, you can go to downtownnaperville.com, or call a location to get details on how you can support them.

For Naperville News 17, I’m Ryan Skryd.

