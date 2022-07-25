Brush Collection for Tornado Debris

Naperville Public Works will be offering a special brush collection this week for people that were impacted by the EF-0 tornado that hit the Southwest portion of Naperville on July 23.

Who Can Get Debris Collected?

The City of Naperville asks only people within the set boundary to place brush and tree debris on the parkway in front of their property by the morning of July 26. If debris can’t be placed by the 26 then the city asks residents to get their debris on their parkway as soon as possible. Crews will pass through the area multiple times throughout the week to pick up debris.

Debris does not need to be cut, tied, or bagged for this collection.

Other Damages

If other parkway trees have been damaged on public property, then the City asks the public to contact Public Works at 630-420-6095 or submit a service request online.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip, we want to hear from you!