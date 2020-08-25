Brookdale Community Supports Nature’s Best Cafe

Support for Nature’s Best

Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville’s Brookdale subdivision is what many call a hidden gem.

Like many small businesses, the cafe has been hit hard by the pandemic. Because of this, the Brookdale community is showing them their support.

The subdivision started a GoFundMe for the restaurant and even hosted a garage sale to raise extra funds.

“It really does mean a lot to us to see the support and to get behind us,” said owner Simitrio Cruz. “It’s been hard, as it has been for a lot of people. I don’t even know what to say.”

Bob’s Breakfast Sandwich

And the health-conscious, fresh-focused cafe does its best to show its appreciation back.

One customer even has a sandwich named after him for coming in six days a week, sometimes more than once a day.

And so, Bob’s Breakfast Sandwich is a regular offering.

“Anytime someone is eating that sandwich I kind of go around if I’m here and I talk to the person and I say, ‘you know a very famous person that was named after.’ And they say ‘who?’ and I say ‘me,’” said customer Bob Scarpino. “We just talk and it’s a very friendly atmosphere, we just love it here.”

Further Support

Scarpino and others in the Brookdale community plan on hosting a second garage sale to further support the Cruz’s.

“I would say it’s been a blessing because we really do enjoy serving others and so for people to come around us and just say, ‘keep going, keep trying,’” said owner Evonne Cruz. “That kind of puts an oomph in our step so it helps us a lot.”

Nature’s Best Cafe is located at 1904 Brookdale Road.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

