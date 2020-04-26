Broc Rutter Signs with the 49ers

Broc Rutter, North Central’s Championship winning quarterback, has been signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers

Broc Rutter

Breaking the NCAA Division three record for passing yards in a career during the National Championship game, North Central quarterback Rutter has signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

North Central Career

The Neuqua Valley product threw for over 14-hundred yards and 145 touchdowns in his record breaking four year career as a Cardinal, culminating in a national title.

Since topping UW-Whitewater in the National Title Game, Rutter has been preparing for the NFL, training in Colorado with other top collegiate players.

NFL Draft

While the division three’s 2019 Gagliardi award winner was not selected during the 7-round NFL draft, he was one of the first announced undrafted free agents.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers currently have Jimmy Garoppolo at starter, with back ups Nick Mullens and CJ Beathard. Garoppolo recently steered San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo is an Eastern Illinois alum, which is the alumna mater of North Central Head Football Coach Jeff Thorne.

