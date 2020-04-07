Breweries Changing Up Distribution

You can’t get a pint of your favorite beer or cider on tap right now, but our local breweries are changing up their distribution methods to get their drinks in people’s hands.

Solemn Oath Brewery

“We no longer are filling kegs and actively serving out of our taproom, which is closed,” said Erin Lowder, director of hospitality at Solemn Oath Brewery. “And we’re not sending draught beer out. It’s all packaged in the format of cans, mainly, with some select bottles.”

You can order online, drive up to the taproom and Solemn Oath will load the beer right into your trunk.

2 Fools Cider

2 Fools Cider is taking their distribution a step further – they will bring your beverage to your home.

“Right now we’ve just been trying to pump out as much deliveries as possible,” said 2 Fools Head Sales Representative Doug Will. “We do four-packs to go and crowlers now. We’ve tried to make some special ciders that you can only get at the taproom or for delivery.”

Two Brothers Brewing Company

Two Brothers Brewing Company is taking advantage of their distillery to make something that’s become more valuable in recent weeks.

“We are in the process of working with the department of homeland security and businesses to manufacture hand sanitizer because we’ve got a distillery, so we’ve been pretty fortunate in that,” said Two Brothers Co-Founder Jim Ebel.

Other area distilleries are doing the same thing – Plainfield’s Black Dog Distillery has also converted to hand sanitizer production.

Two Brothers products aren’t available for carry-out, but you can still find them in stores across the state.

Buy Local

But whatever drink you’re craving, all these breweries encouraged residents to buy, and drink local.

