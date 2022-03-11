Boys Water Polo Sandburg vs. Waubonsie Valley 03.10.22

Let’s jump into the pool at Waubonsie Valley for our first Water Polo highlight of season 15. The Warriors get set to compete in their home opener after taking care of Lockport on Tuesday facing the Sandburg Eagles who are ready for their first contest of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Warriors pick up where they left off starting with a catch and shoot goal by Cameron Censullo to make it 1-0.

Here comes WV again. It’s Censullo feeding the ball to Charlie Drohan who just sneaks it in to the back of the net. It’s 3-0 Green and Gold.

You want some more scoring? Well here you go. Aiden Meagher puts some heat on that goal which works for a 5-0 Bonsie lead.

The Eagles do have some early momentum. John Medlicott puts on a little punch and it’s good enough for the Sandburg goal.

Warrior goalie PJ Bartzen has had enough of the scoring as he jumps and bats the ball down for a save.

Censullo rewards his effort with another goal. Seven goals on the game for the Warrior, 6-1 Waubonsie after the first.

Second Quarter

The home team will not pump the breaks on the scoring fest. Dylan Dilallo puts a little flick on the attempt and it pays off. Warriors are running away up 13-1.

Third Quarter

Three Waubonsie standouts combine for thirteen of the team goals and here’s one of them from Matthew Malik. WV moves to 2-0 and have scored a total of 44 goals on the season. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!