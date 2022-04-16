Boys Volleyball Naperville North vs Benet Academy 04.12.22

With conference play just around the corner, the Benet Redwings welcome the Naperville North Huskies to their home court. Last year, Benet came out on top 2-0 in the season opener in this same gym. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Early on, North is serving facing a 9-4 deficit, James Buffardi sets one for Justin Mira. Huskies get a hand on it, but falls to the floor giving Benet a 10-4 lead.

Huskies serving again, the Redwings corral it and set up Dominic Krzeczkowski for the big hit along the sideline. Benet extends their advantage to 14-5.

Now down 14-7, Manny Matel-Sanchez gets the dig, which sets up Britten Beallis for the kill to cut the lead to 14-8.

After shortening the gap to 21-16, the Huskies get the ball to Beallis once more and he finds open space again. North down 21-18 in the first.

With a 22-20 lead, Buffardi lines up a kill attempt for Kovas Neverauskas, but Noah Hrubesky is there for the big block to get his team within one point. 22-21.

Now just a point away from the first set, Krzeczkowski taps one over the net, Beallis is able to keep it alive, but their attempt lands out of bands, giving Benet the 1st set.

Second Set

The Redwings came out hot in the second set, with Peter Shanley securing the kill to give his team a 6-3 lead.

Now up 12-7, Drew Rogers sends a missle over the net that the Huskies can’t handle. He gets the ace and the bench loves it.

Benet kept up the good hustle all the way to end. Back to back diving touches made by Ben Guth and Kovas Neverauskas lead to the match point. Benet improves to 7-3 on the season and will begin conference play at Carmel next week.