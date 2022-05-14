Boys Track and Field DVC Meet 05.13.22

We are at Naperville Central for the boys track and field DVC meet. All six conference teams are ready to compete for top times and new PR’s with sectionals just around the corner. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Shot Put

Let’s start with the strong men as Waubonsie’s Sam Mika throws to top score on the shot put. He captured the indoor DVC title and has done the same for the outdoor. Central’s Maverick Ohle also puts some fire power on his throw. He gets a sixth place finish but takes first in the discus.

Long Jump

Time for the long jump. Here’s Neuqua’s James Ammenhauser speeding on the runway and lands his way in the sand at twenty two feet and six inches. It’s a third place spot but he does win the triple jump. However the top long jumper is Toriano Tate as his attempt at twenty three feet and seven inches does the trick.

Two Mile

Now let’s go racing boys with the longest event of the day in the two mile race. It’s a tight group to start it off but at the end it’s Husky Gabe Ryan hitting cruise control to finish line with a time of nine minutes and thirty five seconds. Neuqua’s Noah Scahlliol in second and Central’s Nicholas Keeling in third.

110 Hurdles

To the one ten Hurdles and here comes Jalen Johnson. A injury that kept him sidelined for three weeks had him racing only one event tonight but still makes the best of it finishing in first at 14.72 seconds.

800 Meter Run

We go to the 800 and once again another tight pack for a mid distance race. Coming down the stretch Central’s Samir Hussain is trying to finish strong but it’s Neuqua’s Connor Boehm with the last lap pass and getting the top spot. He takes a tumble but he is ok.

4 by 200 Meter Relay

It’s relay time with the four by two. In this race and it’s another set of Wildcats in Andre Cobb Wesley Boylan Miles Miskel and Patrick Conniff coming in first place just one second ahead of Dekalb’s group.

400 Meter Run

Let’s run a lap now in the 400 meter dash. In this fast heat Neuqua’s Max Mitchell is looking for a win but it’s Redhawk Foster Shelbert sneaking by the Wildcat for the win by two tenth’s of a second and he is fired up.

4 by 400 Relay

Final race of the night and of course it’s the best one, the four by four. Naperville North’s team of Carson Marlar, Muneed Shah, Brian Holmes and Matt Pasteris finish on a high note with a first place spot in the event. Although overall it’s the defending state champs Neuqua Valley capturing another DVC plaque ahead of Naperville Central. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!