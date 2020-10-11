Boys and Girls Cross Country Twilight Invitational 10.09.20

A different version of Friday Night Lights as schools from all over the area travel to Naperville North for the Twilight Boys and Girls Cross country meet. Three varsity races each for boys and girls to lower the number of runners on the course at a time. This highlight will feature the orange races, which were the final two of the night.

Boys Orange Race

First up is the boys race, in this race we have runners from defending state champion St Charles East, Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, and state runner up Wheaton Warrenville South.

Coming around one of the first corners we have a huge pack of runners that consists of Nicolas Dovalovsky from NV, Micah Wilson from St Charles East, and Arthur Graham from Naperville Central.

At about the mile marker near the front is St Charles East’s Micah Wilson, Luke Schildmeyer, and Zack Loomis. Also out in front is NVs Nicolas Dovalovsky followed by a pack of North runners that include Gabe Ryan, Tommy Palzer and Chase Burrell. Waubonsie runners Aiden Oster, Angel Solis and Ethan Marshall and other Wildcats like Vasant Fong, Austin Burke, Noah Schalliol and Brian Jett there as well.

Coming into the football stadium for the last lap is St Charles Easts Micah Wilson followed very closely by Nicolas Dovalovsky and shortly after is Wilson’s teammate Luke Schildmeyer.

Finishing the race in first place is NVs Nicolas Dovalovsky who made his way to the front with a time of 14:44.07 followed closely by St Charles Easts Micah Wilson who finishes two seconds behind. Schildmeyer and another Saint, Zack Loomis in third and 4th with Arthur Graham from Central in 5th and Michael Atkins from Wheaton South in 6th. St. Charles East takes the Twilight team victory while Neuqua just holds off Naperville North for 2nd place.

Girls Orange Race

On to the girls race which consists of runners from the four time 3A champs and race hosts, Naperville North, St Charles East, 2A state champion Benet Academy, W. Warrenville South, and Neuqua Valley.

Coming around one of the first corners we have a huge pack of runners that consists of Katrina Schlenker from Batavia, Maggie Gamboa from North, and Samantha Poglitsch from W. Warrenville South.

At about the mile marker out in front is a group of 3 that consists of Batavia’s Katrina Schlenker, North’s Maggie Gamboa, and WWSs Samantha Poglitsch. Following them is a group of Huskies that consist of Lucy Westlake, Audrey Mendrys, Campbell Peterson, and Sophie Golobitsh. Rachel Price from St. Charles North, Maria Widmann and Carissa Hamilton from Neuqua Valley just outside of the top ten along with Naperville Central freshman Liv Phillips. Benet runners Louisa Diamond, Elisabeth Camic, Kelly Andrews and Joy Jackson in that top twenty as well.

Coming into the football stadium for the last lap is Batavia’s Katrina Schlenker followed by Gamboa and Poglitsch. After them is two more North runners, Lucy Westlake and Audrey Mendrys.

Finishing the race in just about the same order that they started is finishing first Batavia’s Katrina Schlenker with a time of 17:09.09. Second place was North’s Maggie Gamboa four seconds back. And in 3rd was WWSs Samantha Poglitsch. Mendrys, Westlake, Peterson and Golobitsh go four through seven.

Naperville North wins the girls Twilight orange race by a comfortable margin. St. Charles East in second place just four points ahead of Benet Academy.

