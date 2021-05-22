« Back to News Features
May 22, 2021

Boy Scout Troop 75 Help at Hobson West Ponds

Boy Scout Troop 75

Giving back to the community is the motivation behind the early morning for Boy Scout Troop 75. The scouts came out to Hobson West Ponds on West Street to help the Naperville Park District.

“Scouting is a service organization, so it’s really important to us to give back to our community and put the best face on scouting that we can,” said Scout Master, Matt Jones.

Helping at Hobson West Ponds

When coming out to their newly adopted location, the young scouts are tasked with different responsibilities including garbage clean up and mulching trees.

The troop, which is based out of Good Shepherd Church, knows it’s important to teach the 12 to 18 year olds to give back to their community.

“This is one of those rare opportunities where they are giving something back,” said Jones. “They’re not doing it for accolades, they’re doing it to help other people.”

Troop 75 will come out to Hobson West Ponds once a month for six months. The service organization will also be starting a Girl Scout troop this summer.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

