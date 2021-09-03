Bond Set for Two People Accused of Murder in Naperville Shooting

Bond has been set for two people accused of first-degree murder following a shooting that happened on Amersale Drive in Naperville last weekend, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

Bond Set

20-year-old Robert Chatman-Jones of Bellwood and 19-year-old Desire Gray of Aurora each appeared at the bond hearing this morning. A bond of $4 million with 10% apply was set for Chatman-Jones and $1.5 million with 10% for Gray. Both have been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, and one count of attempt armed robbery – discharged firearm.

“I commend the Naperville Police Department for their truly exceptional police work that enabled us to take these defendants into custody just one day after the murder,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin in the press release. “Illegal gun sales and the violence that can erupt from such transactions, as is alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Considering this violence allegedly occurred in a heavily populated commercial district in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, we are very grateful no innocent bystanders were injured.”

What Happened?

On August 29 at around 2:11 p.m. Naperville police officers responded to a call of shots fired in a parking lot located on Amersale Drive. When they arrived, officers found two .40 caliber shell casings and more than $100 cash in the parking lot. While at the scene, the officers were notified that the Aurora Police Department had located a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside the car at McCoy Drive and Vaughn Road.

One victim had been shot in the left leg and the other victim, later identified as Coreon Davis, had been shot in the head and his left hand. Both were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Davis was later transported to Loyola Hospital where he died. According to police, “it is alleged that Davis and the second individual went to the parking lot on Amersale [Drive] to sell a gun to Chatman-Jones.”

Allegedly, when Chatman-Jones gave Davis money for the gun, Davis told him that he was “short on the amount of money” the two had agreed upon. Based on what police were told, a struggle between Davis and Chatman-Jones started, Chatman-Jones fired a weapon and struck Davis and the other person in the car. “It is further alleged that both the victims’ car and Chatman-Jones and Gray fled the scene at this time.”

Following an investigation, Chatman-Jones and Gray were taken into custody without incident the following day from an Aurora apartment complex parking lot.

“The Naperville Police Department has no tolerance for gun violence in our community and will relentlessly pursue anyone who commits such a reckless and dangerous act in our city,” said Interim Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in the press release. “We are deeply troubled by the loss of life in this instance, but to have someone in custody in this case within twenty-four hours is a testament to the great work of our investigations personnel and their dedication to the citizens of Naperville. Not only did our investigators catch the offenders, they also took a number of illegal firearms off the street during this investigation.”

Chatman-Jones’ and Gray’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 28.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department