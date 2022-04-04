Bond Set For Naperville Man Accused Of Illegal Possession Of Two Handguns

Bond has been set at $8,000 for a Naperville man accused of possessing two handguns after his FOID card was revoked.

Multiple Counts

According to a joint press release from the Naperville Police Department and DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Marcus Wise, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm – no valid FOID card and one count of failure to surrender FOID card. He was also charged with one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance, as authorities say he had cocaine at his house.

Wise’s Arrest

Naperville police officers pulled Wise over on March 30 for allegedly committing a traffic violation. At the time, they had been waiting for a judge to sign off on a search warrant of Wise’s home. Because there was an active warrant out for Wise for failing to surrender his guns, officers took him into custody during the traffic stop.

Later when police were able to execute the search warrant of Wise’s home, they say they found cocaine and two handguns.

“Once Mr. Wise was stripped of his ability to legally own a gun, by law, he is required to relinquish ownership of any guns in his possession,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “It is alleged that Mr. Wise maintained possession of his handguns after he knew he was no longer legally allowed to own them.”

Bond Set

A DuPage County judge set Wise’s bond on March 31.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of the Naperville police officers involved in this case,” Arres said. “Naperville is one of only a few agencies throughout the state currently using our available statutes to remove weapons from those who have lost their privilege to legally own them. Getting illegally owned weapons off the streets is paramount in combatting crime in our communities. I would like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their legal guidance on this case.”

Wise’s next court appearance will be April 25, 2022.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

