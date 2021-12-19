Bond Set for Man Accused of Robbing Naperville Dollar Tree With Knife

Bond Set

Bond has been set for a homeless man accused of robbing a Naperville Dollar Tree at knifepoint, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney press release. A $1.5 million bond with 10% apply has been set for 44-year-old Melvin Lewis. He has been charged with armed robbery.

What Happened?

On December 16 at around 9 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the store, located at 1550 N. Route 59. The department was told that a man wearing a surgical mask, later identified as Lewis, approached the register to purchase several items. When that was declined, he displayed a silver knife and “demanded money from the cash register,” according to the press release.

The cashier gave Lewis around $60 from the register, he fled the scene, and then the cashier called 911. Lewis was taken into custody the next day from a nearby hotel where he was living.

“I commend the Naperville Police Department for their efforts in identifying and apprehending the suspect in this case. It is because of their work Mr. Lewis finds himself facing thirty years behind bars if he is found guilty of the charges against him,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

“Crimes like this are senseless and put our community at risk,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “We will continue to vigorously investigate crimes such as this and hold those responsible accountable.” Lewis’ next court appearance is scheduled for January 10, 2022 for arraignment.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.