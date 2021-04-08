Bolingbrook Man Accused of Arson at Naperville Martial Arts Studio

A $400,000 bond has been set for a Bolingbrook man who is accused of arson at a Naperville martial arts studio he once attended.

Andrew Wagner, 28, has been charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Robert Marshall.

Wagner is also being charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly throwing a brick at the window of a parked car owned by a former classmate, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Police say on March 26 they responded to a call of an alarm activation at the United Martial Arts studio located at 1260 Chicago Avenue. Upon arrival they found the fire department already there, battling a blaze on scene. Flames and smoke destroyed the business, police say.

After an investigation Naperville police officers identified Wagner, a former student of the studio, as the individual who allegedly started the fire.

“It is alleged that on March 26, Mr. Wagner intentionally set fire to the United Martial Arts studio,” Berlin said. “Thankfully, no one was present at the studio when he allegedly started the fire and no patrons in any of the adjacent businesses were injured. I would like to commend the Naperville Fire Department for their quick response and containing the fire to its point of origin. I would like to thank the Naperville Police Department for their work in identifying Mr. Wagner as the man who allegedly started the fire.”

According to police, Wagner voluntarily went to the Naperville Police Department to be interviewed and was arrested afterwards with no incident.

“Based on the serious nature with the crime of arson that occurred in this incident, it was important for the safety of the community to find out what happened,” Marshall said. “I am appreciative of the hard work and efforts of the investigators in this case who were able to put the pieces together and to bring the alleged offender to justice. I am also thankful for the collaboration between this department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office in this incident.”

Wagner’s next court date is scheduled for May 5, 2021.

“Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the press release.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

