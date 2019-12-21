Blood Donations Keep Going Down During The Holiday Season

Posted on December 20, 2019

If you’re in the spirit of giving this holiday season the gift of donating blood can help save someone’s life. Every two seconds someone is in need of a blood donation, and donors tend to dwindled during the holiday season.

Give The Gift of Blood

“We’re at a urgent level of needing blood actually,” said Holly Seese, a communication lead at Vitalant. “The holiday season is traditionally a very difficult time for us for blood donations. [That’s due to] many reasons. People are in vacation, sometimes they’re not feeling well, they’re sick, so, people have lots of reasons we need them another reason to come in.”

Ugly Sweatshirts If You Donate

One way Vitalant, formerly know as life source, is doing that is offering ugly christmas shirts to people who donate. Seese said since 2010, there are 26% fewer donors. She mentioned you could donate more than just blood.

More Options Than Just Blood Donations

“There’s also what a number of what these folks are giving today, which is platelet donations,” said Seese. “We actually take out a portion of your blood called platelet. Those help with clotting factors, so with bleeding disorders or with chemo patients.”

Donating blood takes an hour or less and platelets should take about two hours.

If you’re planning on donating be sure that you’re hydrated and eat something salty the night before as that will help out with the recovery process.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to Health News

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409