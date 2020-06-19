Black Lives Matter Youth Rally at Waubonsie Valley

NCTV17’s news team covered the Black Lives Matter Youth Rally, which was based at Waubonsie Valley High School.



Black Lives Matter Youth Rally Updates

[1:00] Protesters returned to their base at Waubonsie Valley in anticipation for some speakers to address the group.

[12:30] Marching, the protesters are on the move to an undisclosed location before speakers will address the group gathered.

[12:00] Protesters begin arriving at Waubonsie Valley High School to start rally and march.

Past Protests and Rallies

