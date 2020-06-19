Black Lives Matter Youth Rally

Black Lives Matter Youth Rally at Waubonsie Valley

Posted on June 19, 2020

NCTV17’s news team covered the Black Lives Matter Youth Rally, which was based at Waubonsie Valley High School.

Watch the event on out Facebook Live archive:

Black Lives Matter Youth Rally Updates

[1:00] Protesters returned to their base at Waubonsie Valley in anticipation for some speakers to address the group.

[12:30] Marching, the protesters are on the move to an undisclosed location before speakers will address the group gathered.

[12:00] Protesters begin arriving at Waubonsie Valley High School to start rally and march.

Past Protests and Rallies

