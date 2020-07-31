“Black is Beautiful” Beer at Solemn Oath

Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville has a new beer available for purchase that’s part of a national campaign. “Black Is Beautiful” is a beer that breweries anywhere in the country can opt to brew on their own, by downloading the recipe and can labels from the Black Is Beautiful website.

It’s part of a campaign to raise awareness about racial injustice. 100% of the profits go to a charity of the brewer’s choice.

Black is Beautiful

“Each Brewery across the country and across the world is supporting a local organization for us we supported ‘My City My Hood’ which is an organization here in Chicago that focuses on creating experiences for underprivileged youth,” said John Barley, Founder and CEO at Solemn Oath Brewery.

The beer itself is an imperial stout with an 8.5 percent alcohol content.

Having a Lasting Impact

So far Solemn Oath’s brew has raised just over 3,000, and will be available at the brewery and select local liquor stores while supplies last. Another variation is on tap for next year. But the goal of the ‘Black Is Beautiful’ campaign is to spread a message and make an impact that will last.

“It’s an opportunity for us, and the business and the microphone that we’ve built and the people that we touch on a regular basis and the community at Solemn Oath that we’ve created over the last 8 years to use our voice to tell something that we believe in as well, to support our friends. Having that opportunity doesn’t happen all the time and we jumped at this and got right on board.” said Barley.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!