« Back to News Features
July 24, 2021

Bill Jacobs MINI Together Scavenger Hunt

MINI Scavenger Hunt

MINI car owners took to the roads this morning for the Bill Jacobs MINI Together scavenger hunt in Naperville.

The self-guided hunt is part of a national event that is put on by the company.

Over 50 MINI motorers were on a four-wheeled ride to different spots in Naperville and the Chicago area. They had tasks like spotting something zesty yellow, performing an act of kindness, filming a video to show off their scenic views, or stopping to take a photo at the post office.

“Whether you purchase from Bill Jacobs or not, once you buy a mini you’re part of a community that’s bigger than probably most car manufacturers’’ communities,” said Hanna Langston, marketing director at Bill Jacobs Auto Group. “Great network of people, great group of people, and they really want to give back and be part of something bigger.”

Benefiting Charities

Bill Jacobs in Naperville has done this for 10 years to benefit charities. Proceeds from this year will go to Best Friends – a no kill animal shelter.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
cat2array(74) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(20) [3]=> int(25) [4]=> int(30) [5]=> int(13588) [6]=> int(13801) [7]=> int(13803) [8]=> int(14) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(12127) [15]=> int(13781) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(15) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(12126) [22]=> int(13596) [23]=> int(13759) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(17) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(11961) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(24) [33]=> int(27) [34]=> int(28) [35]=> int(36) [36]=> int(63) [37]=> int(11111) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(19) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(6957) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(18) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(4101) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13802) [50]=> int(2663) [51]=> int(13317) [52]=> int(13595) [53]=> int(54) [54]=> int(1714) [55]=> int(32) [56]=> int(1233) [57]=> int(1232) [58]=> int(13773) [59]=> int(501) [60]=> int(33) [61]=> int(6733) [62]=> int(13804) [63]=> int(58) [64]=> int(38) [65]=> int(2) [66]=> int(375) [67]=> int(13777) [68]=> int(7) [69]=> int(13760) [70]=> int(13763) [71]=> int(42) [72]=> int(4) [73]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville Little League Baseball
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409