MINI Scavenger Hunt

MINI car owners took to the roads this morning for the Bill Jacobs MINI Together scavenger hunt in Naperville.

The self-guided hunt is part of a national event that is put on by the company.

Over 50 MINI motorers were on a four-wheeled ride to different spots in Naperville and the Chicago area. They had tasks like spotting something zesty yellow, performing an act of kindness, filming a video to show off their scenic views, or stopping to take a photo at the post office.

“Whether you purchase from Bill Jacobs or not, once you buy a mini you’re part of a community that’s bigger than probably most car manufacturers’’ communities,” said Hanna Langston, marketing director at Bill Jacobs Auto Group. “Great network of people, great group of people, and they really want to give back and be part of something bigger.”

Benefiting Charities

Bill Jacobs in Naperville has done this for 10 years to benefit charities. Proceeds from this year will go to Best Friends – a no kill animal shelter.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

