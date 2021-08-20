Bethany Lutheran School | COVID-19 Prevention | Anderson Cooper

Bethany Lutheran School

Naperville’s Bethany Lutheran School is now unrecognized by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for failing to comply with the state’s mask mandate. The ISBE confirmed it is reaching out to public and non-public school districts to address compliance issues. Bethany Lutheran School officials have not responded to requests for comment. Schools that lose recognition status from the state will lose access to state funding and the ability to take part in IHSA and IESA sports.

COVID-19 Prevention

With District 203 and 204 back in school, the DuPage County Health Department is urging community members to take preventive measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Community transmission rates are currently at a high level, and the DCHD says the most critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated. Wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of distance, and washing your hands are also steps community members can take to help slow the spread.

Kids’ Night Out

Kids’ Night Out is back! The Naperville Park District’s event is a monthly, themed evening at Fort Hill Activity Center’s childcare center and indoor playground for kids ages 4-12. Parents can drop off their kids with each event taking place on select Friday evenings this fall from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A full schedule, along with each themed evening, can be found on the park district’s website.

Anderson Cooper

Emmy award winning journalist Anderson Cooper will share his new memoir during an Anderson’s Bookshop virtual event. On Friday, September 24 at 5:00 pm, Cooper will take part in an online talk about his memoir titled “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty”. For more details you can visit the bookshop’s website.

