Benson, Jobst Are 2020’s Seniors of the Year

The Naperville Senior Task Force has named Sandy Benson and Joe Jobst as its 2020 Seniors of the Year.

Benson Giving Back

Benson is the Executive Council President of District 203’s HURRAH (Happy Upbeat Retirees & Other Residents Actively Helping) program, a supporter of several other local organizations, and an NCTV17 Board Member.

Jobst’s Contributions

Jobst has volunteered at West Suburban Community Pantry for more than 10 years, logging hundreds of hours. He is now the Pantry Manager at WSCP, and helps ensure families have high quality foods to meet their needs. Jobst also volunteers at a local cemetery engraving business.

Senior of the Year Award

The Senior of the Year award honors Naperville residents over 65 years old who demonstrate a history of giving back to the community. It is usually presented around National Senior Citizens Day, which was August 21 this year.

Last year’s Senior of the Year recipients were Anne Henriksen and Jim Kauffman.

Benson and Jobst will be recognized at the September 1 Naperville City Council meeting, which will be held virtually at 7 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.