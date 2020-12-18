Benet Academy Raises $111,000 During Annual Christmas Drive

Benet Academy raised $111,387.55 as part of its Christmas Drive, a new record for the annual event.

Changing It Up

Traditionally, teachers and students hold various fundraisers like out-of-uniform days, raffles, auctions, and more as a way to raise money for Catholic charities.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Benet’s plan of alternating days for in-school learning, they had to change things up a bit.

“It ranged from every different event under the sun,” said Kelsey Lauren, assistant moderator of student government. “The big one is always our Penny Wars, but this year we did not do change. We only did dollars, so that of course raised a ton of money. And we had a very generous donor who matched the first $25,000 we made.”

Many teachers do food-related fundraisers in the classroom, which are very popular for hungry high schoolers. Because that wasn’t possible this year, teachers found another way to participate.

“A lot of our teachers participated in the Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ dance. And we did record that and shared that with all of our students on their final day of classes,” said Lauren.

A Student-Led Christmas Drive

Lauren also stressed that while the entire Benet community can participate in the Christmas Drive, the students are the real drivers.

“This is a student-run organization,” said Lauren. “So the fact that 17-year-olds raised $100,000, of course with the assistance of many of us adults being supportive, but it was really all of their ideas that did this. And it was all a student-based success.”

The money will be donated to various Benet-affiliated charities like Hesed House, Feed My Starving Children, and initiatives in Appalachia and Guatemala.

“There is nothing like us bonding together over supporting others who need our help,” added Lauren. “And honestly these kids know that regardless of what they’re doing, even if it’s in their class or at a sporting event, every student here knows that this is going towards something or someone that betters the world.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

Video courtesy of Benet Academy