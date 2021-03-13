Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Coming to Naperville

Ben & Jerry’s in Naperville

Ben & Jerry’s is opening up shop right here in Naperville.

A Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop will be opening its doors adjacent to Hotel Indigo on Water Street in Downtown Naperville. Local owners Tom and Chrisy O’Toole hope to bring the sweet new addition to the downtown area before the end of May. “We can’t wait to serve up funky flavors and great big smiles on Water Street,” said Chrissy in a press release.

The scoop shop will offer more than 30 ice cream flavors, waffle cones, milkshakes, sundaes, pints, and ice cream cakes. The shop will have limited seating, but take-out service is also an option. Customers will be able to make orders at the counter or order ahead on the Ben & Jerry’s website.

When Does it Open?

The couple hopes to have a soft opening for family and friends at the end of May, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for June 12. They’re looking forward to their first big summer season in Downtown Naperville. “We want to scoop up as much joy as possible,” said Tom in a press release.

The scoop shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo credit: Ben & Jerry’s

