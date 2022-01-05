Becky Anderson Becomes Sole Owner of Anderson’s Bookshop

A new chapter is beginning for Anderson’s Bookshop, as fifth-generation Naperville native Becky Anderson will take on full ownership of the business. It had previously been co-owned by Anderson and her two brothers, Tres and Pete Anderson, but the change comes as the brothers retire from the role, according to a release.

Despite the adjustment, Anderson’s business philosophy will remain. “I have always believed in treating customers like family,” she said in the release. “And if you’re honest and treat them with respect, the relationships you build will last a lifetime.”

Becky Anderson Background

Anderson has been a part of the family business since she was young, and the business’s history runs deep into Naperville’s. The bookshop’s origin stems from the W. W. Wickel pharmacy, opened in 1875 by her great-great grandfather.

In addition to co-owning the bookshop since her parents’ retirement, Anderson served as president of the board of the American Booksellers Association from 2011 to 2013. She also founded local business alliance IndieBound Naperville, and city-wide reading program Naperville Reads.

Anderson also served in Naperville’s city council from 2015 to 2019.

Maintaining Anderson’s Bookshop

As Anderson assumes the role of sole owner, she plans to “maintain and expand on the company’s commitment to readers, authors, and to the local communities she serves,” according to the release.

“Independent business is vital to the health of our communities, Anderson said in the release. “And we are so proud to be a place where everyone can experience the power of books.”

Anderson will also maintain the family’s commitment to community support, through partnerships with schools and local non-profit organizations, as well as the Jan’s Book Angels program and the Books for Troops initiative, the release said.

Anderson’s Bookshop has stores in Naperville and Downers Grove. The business also runs a school bookfair division based in Aurora, and Anderson’s Toyshop in Naperville.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

