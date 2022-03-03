Batavia Library Photo Exhibit of Fox Valley Foxes
March 3, 2022

Batavia Library Photo Exhibit of Fox Valley Foxes

Fox Valley Foxes

Batavia Public Library is hosting a photo exhibit of Fox Valley foxes through the month of March. The public is invited, with free admission and parking.

The photographer of the exhibit, Rudy Viereckl of Batavia, is an artist and nature and wildlife photographer. “I have been involved in documenting and photographing urban foxes for a few years now and it’s time to give back to the community,” said Viereckl in a Batavia Public Library press release. “I am hoping not to not only enlighten, but to educate those with an open mind, the value that foxes bring to our lives.”

The Batavia Public Library is located at 10 S. Batavia Avenue. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

About Batavia Public Library

The mission of the Batavia Public Library is to provide and ensure access to materials and services to meet the lifelong learning needs of residents and organizations, as well as to create a welcoming place to gather, exchange ideas, and participate in cultural events.

The art gallery is located on the main level. The library seeks local artists to display their work in the art gallery on a monthly basis.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Batavia Public Library

