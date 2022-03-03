Batavia Library Photo Exhibit of Fox Valley Foxes

Fox Valley Foxes

Batavia Public Library is hosting a photo exhibit of Fox Valley foxes through the month of March. The public is invited, with free admission and parking.

The photographer of the exhibit, Rudy Viereckl of Batavia, is an artist and nature and wildlife photographer. “I have been involved in documenting and photographing urban foxes for a few years now and it’s time to give back to the community,” said Viereckl in a Batavia Public Library press release. “I am hoping not to not only enlighten, but to educate those with an open mind, the value that foxes bring to our lives.”