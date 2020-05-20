Bars, Restaurants, and More to Re-open in Days

Illinois bars, restaurants, and more will be able to re-open in just a few days. In the original Restore Illinois plan, businesses were slated to resume in-person operations in its fourth phase.

Re-Opening

However, Pritzker announced that because the spread of COVID-19 has been reduced, bars and restaurants can re-open for outdoor seating when phase three begins on May 29.

“With the right restrictions, tables six-feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks, distancing measures for staff, and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities and give our hospitality industry a much needed boost as they work to keep their businesses on their feet during this terrible crisis,” said Pritzker.

The Illinois governor originally said bars and restaurants would have to wait until phase four to re-open for indoor dine-in services.

He also withdrew a rule that he entered last week enabling police to charge businesses that disobey the stay-at-home order with a Class A misdemeanor. The misdemeanor could have meant a fine of up to $2,500 or jail time.

More Outdoor Activities To Resume

Pritzker also announced more outdoor activities that will be pushed to phase three instead of four.

Boating and camping for up to 10 people will be permitted. Indoor and outdoor tennis facilities will also be allowed to re-open with Illinois Department of Public Health precautions and capacity limits.

Golfers will be able to enjoy some swings in groups of up to four, and golf carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.

“All state parks will re-open on May 29. All concessions will re-open as well under guidelines set for our retail and food services businesses in phase three,” said Pritzker.

Follow IDPH Rules Says Gov.

Those looking to enjoy some outdoor activities will still need to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others.

In the coming days Priztker said the state will be providing guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses, like paintball and gun ranges, can re-open in phase three.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

