Balboa’s Donates to Injured Troopers

After a tragic killing at a Lisle cigar lounge on January 24, one Naperville’s Balboa’s Cheesesteaks decided to do what they could to help.
Tragic Killing
Police say 51-year-old Lisa McMullan shot three men at the Humidor Cigar Lounge, killing Gregory Rieves, a retired state trooper, before shooting herself in the head. She died on the scene.
The other two victims, one a fellow retired trooper and the other a current trooper were taken to Edward Hospital for treatment.
A Helping Hand from Balboa’s
When Karen LaVere, owner of Balboa’s Cheesesteaks in Naperville, heard about it, she wanted to help.
“We go there and we know quite a few people that go there so it really hit home with me,” she said.
LaVere hand-delivered cheesesteaks to the recovering victims and their families as well as the hospital nursing staff.
“[We] just wanted to let them know we’re here, we wanted to put a little smile on your face,” said LaVere. “We can’t do much, you do so much for us. You went through a terrible, terrible ordeal and maybe we could feed you.”
