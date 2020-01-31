Balboa’s Donates to Injured Troopers

Posted on January 31, 2020

After a tragic killing at a Lisle cigar lounge on January 24, one Naperville’s Balboa’s Cheesesteaks decided to do what they could to help.

Tragic Killing

Police say 51-year-old Lisa McMullan shot three men at the Humidor Cigar Lounge, killing Gregory Rieves, a retired state trooper, before shooting herself in the head. She died on the scene.

The other two victims, one a fellow retired trooper and the other a current trooper were taken to Edward Hospital for treatment.

A Helping Hand from Balboa’s

When Karen LaVere, owner of Balboa’s Cheesesteaks in Naperville, heard about it, she wanted to help.

“We go there and we know quite a few people that go there so it really hit home with me,” she said.

LaVere hand-delivered cheesesteaks to the recovering victims and their families as well as the hospital nursing staff.

“[We] just wanted to let them know we’re here, we wanted to put a little smile on your face,” said LaVere. “We can’t do much, you do so much for us. You went through a terrible, terrible ordeal and maybe we could feed you.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

Back to News Features

