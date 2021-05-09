Babies Born During Pandemic Ready to Meet the World

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this year, there are plenty of new moms who haven’t been able to let friends or family meet their baby due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally you’re worried about germs in the park but this is kind of a whole other level,” said new mom Grace Prado.

But as more people get vaccinated, some are getting more comfortable introducing their child to the world.

“It’s been kind of hard because this is like your entire world and you want him to be able to meet all the people that you love so that he can love them and they can love him too,” Grace said.

Born into a Pandemic

Santi Prado was born to Grace and her husband Gabriel in August, in the middle of the pandemic.

“My husband wasn’t able to come to the pre-baby doctors appointments or anything and he wasn’t able to come in for ultrasounds and things like that,” Grace said. “So that was kind of a bummer.”

In fact, Grace’s mom was the only person allowed to visit them in the hospital. The rest of her family had to quarantine prior to meeting Santi for the first time.

Gabriel’s family lives in Chile, and with the CDC still recommending delaying international travel for unvaccinated people, they’ve only been able to meet Santi over Zoom.

“We’re hoping that maybe by the time that he’s one they’ll be able to come and meet him,” Grace said.

Getting More Comfortable

But now with more and more people receiving a vaccine, the Prados are starting to introduce Santi to new experiences.

“Now that we’re vaccinated and all that it’s been nice to get to bring him around to meet people,” said Grace. “It’s almost kind of like – he’s nine months now, so it was like nine months in, nine months out, and now it’s like another wave of something new.”

Introducing Santi to the world, step by step

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

