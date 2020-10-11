Avenida Naperville Grand Opening

This week marked the grand opening of Avenida Naperville. It’s branded as a luxury and active living space for those 62 and older.

Lots of Amenities

“We have luxury apartments with all the finest amenities, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances,” said Avenida Executive Director Michele Clemen. “But we also have 15,000 square feet of community space. A beautiful bistro and great room, a fitness center, a media lounge where someone can enjoy a movie or catch a Bears game on the weekend.”

But what Clemen is most excited about is the sense of community the residents have built since the first occupants moved in in February.

Building Family

“The goal of Avenida certainly is to build family amongst the residents that are here and they’ve had that opportunity with everything being closed outside of here for so long,” said Clemen. “They’ve really become family.”

Where to Find Avenida Naperville

Avenida Naperville is located at 504 Commons Road, just across the street from Nike Park. More information on the senior living center can be found at the Avenida Naperville website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

