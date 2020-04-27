Aurora’s RiverEdge Park Postpones June Concerts

RiverEdge Park in Aurora is postponing their June concerts due to COVID-19 concerns.

Postponed Events:

Events postponed include the 24th Annual Blues on the Fox, The Chicago Experience, and Dark Star Orchestra.

Change Due to Health Concerns:

Officials sent out a letter to ticket holders today, saying ““The safety and health of our patrons, staff and artists are our number one priority and we stand ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure that. Please know if you have tickets to any of these performances they will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled 2021 date.”

Ticket holders are asked to hang onto their original tickets, as they will be valid for the new dates.

New Dates:

The 24th Annual Blues on the Fox, originally scheduled for June 19 and 20 will now be held on June 18 and 19 in 2021. Southern Avenue, Melody Angel, Billy Branch and Buddy Guy have committed to the new dates – RiverEdge Park is still working to secure Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Mindi Abair.

The Chicago Experience has been pushed back from June 26 of this year to June 25, 2021.

Dark Star Orchestra, which was to be held on June 27 will be held instead sometime in the summer of 2021, with an exact date still to be determined.

Contact RiverEdge Park With Questions:

Anyone with questions can call the RiverEdge Park box office at (630) 896-6666 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or email info@paramountarts.com.

If you hav ea story idea, we want to hear from you!