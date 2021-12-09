Aurora Teen Charged With Nearly 50 Graffiti Incidents in Naperville

A teenager from Aurora has been charged in a string of graffiti incidents throughout Naperville. 18-year-old Marcion Carrington was taken into custody on December 7 in connection with the crimes.

Nearly 50 Incidents

Naperville police say there were almost 50 locations around the city that were tagged with the word “SMILZ ” this September and October. Spots that were marked up with the spray paint or paint marker written word included fences, buildings and electrical boxes.

The damage took more than $5,000 to remove and repair.

Video Evidence

Police say surveillance video of some of the crime scenes is what led them to Carrington. They say they tracked him down in late October and found him in possession of tools used in making graffiti. Further investigation led to his arrest this week.

He has been charged with one felony count of criminal defacement to property.

Inform Police

Naperville police ask that anyone with knowledge of any of these graffiti incidents contact their Investigations Division at (630) 420-6665.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

